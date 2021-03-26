LSA teams in action for ‘Maddie McClendon Night’

Photos by Robert Noles / Opelika Observer LSA girls’ soccer won 6-0 behind Delaney Fairson’s hat trick.
  • 2021-03-18 Lee Scott 5 – Springwood 0- Girls Soccer
Photos by Robert Noles / Opelika Observer
LSA girls’ soccer won 6-0 behind Delaney Fairson’s hat trick.
  • 2021-03-18 Lee Scott vs Springwood Baseball
Photos by Robert Noles / Opelika Observer
The baseball team made short work of the Springwood baseball team, winning game one 11-0 and the second game 13-1. Jim Lyle was the star in game one, throwing a complete game three-hitter and striking out nine batters over five innings. Pearson Little went 2.2 innings in game two and struck out seven batters. Jackson Harrison and John Allers each had three RBI in the game.
  • 2021-03-18 Lee Scott vs Springwood Softball
Photos by Robert Noles / Opelika Observer
The softball team won game one of the double header 5-3, behind Lindsey Joiner’s three RBI performance before falling 8-6 in game two.

