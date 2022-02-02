Local Stone Martin Builders Employees Recognized

CONTRIBUTED BY MAYRA VASQUEZ-CHAVEZ

Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest home builders across Alabama and the region, is excited to announce the winners from the company’s yearly award ceremony that recognizes employees’ skill and performance. Two Auburn team members, Bowen McGuffin and Jordan Brown, were recognized as Foreman of the Year.

“Every year, Stone Martin Builders honors members of our team whose high quality craftmanship and care have elevated the home building experience for hundreds of families in our communities,” said Frank Plan, CEO of SMB. “Our exponential growth and achievements would not be possible without our partners. As we look forward to beating our previous records this year, I want to extend my gratitude for their commitment to uplifting our company culture and exceeding expectations for our customers.”

McGuffin and Brown were selected as Foreman of the Year award due to the number of homes closed, survey score, teamwork and consistency.

“We’re so proud to recognize Bowen and Jordan, whose work inspires our offices to be committed to build a stronger, connected neighborhood,” said Meghan Wells, the North Alabama Division market manager of SMB. “Auburn is flourishing with opportunity and growth. With people like Bowen and Jordan on our team, families can look forward to coming home every day and creating lifelong memories.”

Employees across the Auburn, Dohan, Georgia, Huntsville, Montgomery, Opelika, Pike Road, Prattville and Wetumpka markets were recognized for work performance in sales, production and customer service.

In 2020, SMB sold over 800 homes and was ranked #94 among builders in the United States on the Builder 100. In 2021, the company exceeded its goal of building over 1,000 homes.

ABOUT STONE MARTIN BUILDERS:

Based in Auburn-Opelika metro area, Stone Martin Builders is dedicated to developing aspirational communities throughout the state, including Columbus, Athens, Huntsville, Prattville, Montgomery and Dothan. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has quickly grown and in 2020 was ranked as one of the 100 largest home builders in the U.S. by Builder Online. More info at www.stonemartinbuilders.com.