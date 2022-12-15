Local SAR Chapter Swears in Officers

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

Top: Alabama State Society Sons of the American Revolution (ALSSAR) State President Bill Daniel swearing in the Richard Henry Lee Chapter 2023 Officers. Bottom, from left to right, SAR Richard Henry Lee Chapter President Bob Harris, Daniel and his wife, First Lady Sally Daniel. Founded in 1889, SAR is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and promoting education for future generations. For more information visit www.sar.org.