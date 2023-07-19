Local Realty Group Earns Prestigious Recognition 

Crawford Willis Group Brokered by eXp Realty recently announced it was the recipient of the presigious ICON award for the fourth year in a row, presented by eXp Realty. The ICON Award is just another incentive through eXp Realty awarding those who work hard by giving back to their agents through stock awards. The Crawford Willis Group said on Facebook: “We thank our team members and clients for putting their trust in Crawford Willis Group.”If you are an agent or are interested in learning more about eXp Realty and the different compensation packages, visit: www.crawfordwillisgroup.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw8NilBhDOARIsAHzpbLASTtt6fjiwn8sKkRWNigDPLTdKWUsVkdNUuzUHAxCEoeZKHhuHGC8aAlMbEALw_wcB. Pictured left to right are Matthew Willis and Evan Crawford.