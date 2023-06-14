Community Local Clubs Welcome Guests By opelikaobserver - June 14, 2023 0 11 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The speaker during the June 8 Opelika Kiwanis Club meeting was Aubrey Morrison. He poke about his time as senior HR manager for Baxter International. Auburn Rotary Club this week hosted Dr. Anthony Abbate from the Auburn University Bee Lab. He shared interesting research and statistics on bees. “If you did not love bees before today’s presentation, you either love them now, or perhaps have a greater appreciation,” the club said. Those interested in purchasing honey from the AU Bee Lab can do here: www.agriculture.auburn.edu The speaker during the June 8 Opelika Kiwanis Club meeting was Aubrey Morrison. He poke about his time as senior HR manager for Baxter International. The 2023-24 Alabama Lions Club District 34 Gov. Melanie Tapley, left, was a recent guest at the Opelika Lions Club weekly meeting. There she presented an update of Alabama Lions’ plans for the upcoming year and installed officers for the Opelika club, including new President Glenn Stokes, right. For more information on Opelika Lions Club, contact any current Lions Club member, or call Stokes at 334-703-1622.