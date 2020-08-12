Letter to the Editor: Face Masks

Dear Editor:

Regarding the face mask controversy, almost all willingly wear clothing in public, which enables protection from such as mosquitoes, sunburn, indecent exposure charges and maybe oglers. Various species of blood-sucking mosquitoes transmit several serious diseases, e.g., Zika virus, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue and malaria.

These will become more prevalent due to global warming that results largely from burning fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas).

The coronavirus is mostly transmitted in exhaled droplets originating from an infected person – many of whom don’t know they are infected.

Facial masks, worn by everyone, are helpful in blocking airborne viral transmission. If we all wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently, we will reduce the deaths, return to work and add jobs, especially jobs resulting from adopting clean renewable energy (solar, wind).

The result: cleaner air to breathe, cleaner water to drink, improved human health and a more stable climate. The increasingly serious rise in global temperatures will improve.

Wearing facial masks and adopting clean renewable energy are opportunities we must embrace. Let’s welcome them and act – now!

David Newton

Auburn, Alabama