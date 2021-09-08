Let’s Clean Up, Opelika National Clean-Up Day to be held Sept. 18

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OPELIKA OBSERVER

A National CleanUp Day event will be held at Municipal Park located on Park Road in Opelika on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will be cleaning up litter in the park and surrounding areas. Water and trash bags will be provided.

It is recommended that volunteers wear closed-toe shoes, gloves and insect repellent. Long pants may be desirable if retrieving trash from overgrown areas.

Volunteers may sign up at www.eventbrite.com/e/national-clean-up-day-opelika-al- registration-169887182135?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Participants are asked to check in at the Municipal Park stage at 10 a.m. Volunteers aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

COVID POLICY:

All participants are encouraged to be vaccinated. Masks must be worn in the check-in area, but may be removed during the actual clean up due to the inherent distancing of the process.

This event is made possible by the generous support of University Ace Hardware (Auburn) and Almost Anything (Opelika).