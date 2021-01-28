Lee-Scott senior named Alabama Distinguished Young Woman

Contributed to the Opelika Observer

Lee-Scott senior Mary Helen Miller was named the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama at the state competition on Jan. 23. Miller was a “Be Your Best Self” Essay Winner, Interview Winner and Scholastic Winner in addition to the state title. Through a virtual presentation and program, a first time for our state, Miller represented the Lee County area in a manner of excellence. The Lee County DYW Board could not be more pleased of her outstanding accomplishment and her representation of all the talented young ladies that competed locally. The local DYW Board includes Sarah Armstrong, Ashley Powell, Jacque Middleton, Jennifer Stone, Beth Hoven, Laruen Beasley, Hannah Holladay, Christine Welbaum, Becky Anders, Brooke Daniels and Kimble Eastman.

The upcoming Lee County DYW program will be held this summer. An informational meeting will be held on March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants, rising senior women, interested should attend for more information.

Donations for the scholarship program can be submitted to Lee County DYW for the upcoming year.