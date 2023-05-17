Lee County School Resource Officer to Receive National Award for Excellence

CONTRIBUTED BY NASRO

LEE COUNTY —

The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) announced that it will present its Exceptional Service Award to Sgt. Pamela Revels of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The organization bestows the award for continuous and sustained service to the school community above and beyond what is normally expected of a school resource officer (SRO).

NASRO will present this award and others Friday, June 30, during a ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana, as part of its annual National School Safety Conference.

