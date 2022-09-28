Lee County Fair to Host Veterans Appreciation Night

Veterans Appreciation Night

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Dependent children of veterans under 12 years of age receive free admission when accompanied by the veteran.

Veterans must show a valid ID or DD214

Sponsored by:

VFW Post 5404 and the Opelika Exchange Club

Representatives from Auburn University Veterans Resources Center and Student Veterans Association will be available to share information about available resources.

Veteran Services Officers from Russell County will be available to answer questions about the recently passed PACT act affecting benefits to Veterans.

THANKS TO ALL VETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE!