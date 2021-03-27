Learn about Azaleas with Alabama Extension

By Justin Miller

Contributed to the Opelika Observer

With their stunning colors and ability to grow almost anywhere, it is no surprise that azaleas are known as the royalty of the garden. In Alabama, these beautiful shrubs are the most popular shrubs used in landscaping. Because of their immense popularity, members of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s commercial horticulture and home grounds teams have developed an online opportunity for residents to learn more about them. The All About Azaleas webinar series will allow people to learn from the comfort of their own home.

Shane Harris, an Alabama Extension county coordinator for Tallapoosa County, said the team is excited to provide this learning opportunity to residents.

“We are pleased to partner with the Alabamanese Chapter of the Azalea Society of America in this venture,” Harris said. “With COVID-19 restrictions continuing and most in-person conferences, workshops and garden tours on hold, we hope this will be a welcoming and beneficial alternative to our normal in-person programing.”

What to Expect

The All About Azaleas webinar series will consist of four parts presented via Zoom. Extension agents and specialists, local Azalea Society members and azalea enthusiasts will conduct these presentations. Topics will range from basic introductory information to more specific information on care and maintenance.

“The overall goal of this series is to increase the appreciation and knowledge of azaleas,” he said. “Also, with the partnership of the Azalea Society of America, we hope this series builds an interest in membership and fellowship.”

The following are the dates and corresponding topics for the series:

• March 25: Introduction to Evergreen Azaleas; Introduction to Native Azaleas

• April 22: Planting Azaleas; Care and Maintenance

• May 20: Propagating Evergreen Azaleas; Propagating Native Azaleas

• June 10: Insect Pests, Diseases and Disorders; Azalea Society Opportunities.

Register Today

The All About Azaleas webinar series will air once a month on Thursdays, from March through June. Each presentation will begin at 6 p.m. C.S.T. While the webinars are free to attend, people must register ahead of time. Visit www.aces.edu/go/AllAboutAzaleas to register. For more information about the webinar series, contact Harris at 256-825-1050 or harria5@auburn.edu.