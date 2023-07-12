Leadership Lee County Hosts 2023 Ignite Leadership Summit

CONTRIBUTED BY LEADERSHIP LEE COUNTY

AUBURN —

Leadership Lee County will host its third annual leadership development event, Ignite Leadership Summit, featuring renowned speakers Don Yaeger, Jeff Henderson and Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson.

The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Opelika Marriott Resort & Spa. Individual tickets are available for $349 or reserve a table of 10 for $3,141 until July 31. Ticket prices will increase after July 31.

Keynote speaker Yaeger is an award-winning speaker, an 11-time New York Times best-selling author, host of the top-rated Corporate Competitor Podcast, executive leadership coach and longtime associate editor for Sports Illustrated. Yaeger has developed a reputation as a world-class storyteller and appeared as a guest on major talk shows from Oprah to Fox Business News, CNN to Good Morning America. In 2023, Real Leaders magazine acknowledged Yaeger as a “Speaker to Watch” because of his success on stage.

Henderson has impacted many throughout his life as an entrepreneur, pastor, speaker and dedicated business leader. Henderson worked in marketing for many years at top companies such as the Atlanta Braves and Chick-fil-A before deciding to become a pastor for North Point Ministries. Serving alongside a team of mentors on his podcast, Launch Youniversity, Henderson seeks to engage and empower the next generation of leaders who are driven to accelerate their personal and professional development.

Thompson has led Auburn Baseball to remarkable success since coming to the Plains in 2015. Under coach Thompson, Auburn advanced to two of the last three College World Series and advanced to the Super Regionals in three of the last four seasons. Known for his ability to develop athletes on and off the field, Thompson has turned 38 undrafted high school pitchers into MLB draft picks, including Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

“We are thrilled about this exciting speaker lineup for Ignite,” said Charlie Saliba, Leadership Lee County treasurer. “Attendees are in for a great day of information and networking to reignite their leadership skills.”

Ignite Leadership Summit is sponsored by Leadership Lee County in partnership with Here Molly Girl and 9 Lemons Hospitality. Tickets are available for purchase at igniteleadershipsummit.org.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP LEE COUNTY

Leadership Lee County is a program sponsored by the Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, educates, challenges and develops a select group of Lee County citizens who have the potential to provide the leadership needed to solve problems of community and statewide significance. Its mission is to identify, develop and inspire future leaders through professional development, educational opportunities and community involvement.