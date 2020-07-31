LCC approves Haley Woods plat agreement

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com



The Lee County Commission held a short and sweet meeting Tuesday night but approved a final plat agreement for the fifth stage of the Haley Woods Subdivision.

Haley Woods is located in Lee County District 5 off Alabama Highway 165.

“They’ve added a few culdesacs and a little bit less than tenth of a mile of new infrastructure, all of the requirements of Lee County Subdivision and Land Development regulations have been met,” said County Engineer Justin Hardee. “With the final plat approval tonight, this allows the contractor to move forward selling lots.”

Bridge Removal:

The commission also approved the removal of a bridge on Lee Road 14 over the Choctafaula Creek.

The bridge is single lane and non-functioning and a new one has been constructed in the area, Hardee said.

The bridge will need to be removed by the family who owns it by the end of August or the county will do so.

“They’re waiting on the commission to approve the agreement so they can move forward with the removal of the bridge,” Hardee said.

The family has said they can remove the bridge within the month, he said.

“After meeting with the property owners and people out there, I think this is a win-win situation if we go ahead and execute this,” said Commissioner Richard LaGrand.

Change Order:

The commission approve a change order for the Justice Center Courtroom Finish Out project.

The unused allowances were lowered by over $6,500. This means the overall contract will be lowered from over $2.127 million to approximately $2.121 million.

This will close the contract.

“This is probably one of the nicest courtrooms anywhere close in the area,” said County Administrator Roger Rendleman.