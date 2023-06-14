KPNC to Host Overnight Adventure Camp July 17 through 19

CONTRIBUTED BY KREHER PRESERVE AND NATURE CENTER

LEE COUNTY —

Adventure Camp is a fantastic outdoor experience for upcoming sixth through eighth graders. The overnight camp brings campers to explore south Alabama’s Conecuh National Forest and Turtle Point Science Center. Campers stay at the Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center in Andalusia.

This incredible, 5,000-acre outdoor classroom, nestled in the Conecuh National Forest, has a world of amazing natural wonders for campers to explore.

Adventure Camp is $400 ($360 for members) per camper for three days and two nights, and includes daily snacks and meals, transportation from the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center (KPNC), lodging, all camp activities and entrance fees, a camp T-shirt and a water bottle. Campers must be able to swim.

A discount of 10% per camper is available for siblings living in the same household.

Adventure Camp will be held July 17 through 19 this year. Vans depart the KPNC located at 2222 N. College St. at 8 a.m. on July 17 and return at 4:30 p.m. on July 19.

Campers will explore south Alabama, venture on hikes through coastal plain ecosystems and visit the Turtle Point Nature Center for some fun and educational activities, including hunting for shark’s teeth. Participants will learn about nature, history, wildlife, industry, geology, archaeology and more. In addition, campers will have the opportunity to swim, hike, climb and explore.

For more information call the KPNC at 334-844-8091 or email preserve@auburn.edu. To register, visit www.wp.auburn.edu/preserve/adventure-camp/.