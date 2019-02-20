Keep Opelika Beautiful prepares for Citywide Cleanup March 2

Volunteers of Keep Opelika Beautiful will be participating in the Citywide Cleanup March 2 beginning at 8 a.m.



This local effort, an extension of the national “Great American Cleanup” program, is an opportunity for citizens to join together in the fight against litter. More than 260 volunteers participated in last year’s event.



The Great American Cleanup was established by Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the nation’s leading nonprofit that builds and sustains clean, green and more beautiful communities. The event is the nation’s largest annual cleanup, beautification and community improvement program. Each year, the Great American Cleanup engages more than 4-million volunteers in 20,000 communities across the country to take action in their local communities to create positive change.



“For the past 17 years, Keep Opelika Beautiful has coordinated this one-day cleanup for our city,” said KOB Executive Director Tipi Miller. “Most of these volunteers clean their designated roadways throughout the year but this is one day where we all work together.”



Miller added that KOB is partnering with the Pepperell Branch Watershed Committee to host an environmental fair and creek cleanup during the cleanup from 8-10 a.m. at Shady Park.



The Opelika Exchange Club will feed all volunteers, and East Alabama Medical Center will provide supplies. For more information or to register, call Miller at (334) 749-4970 or send email to tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.