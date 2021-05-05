Jane Lanier Blanton

Gavin, 78, of Hickory, North Carolina, died April 27, 2021, at the Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City.

A native of Opelika, she was the daughter of the late John Arnold Blanton and Gladys Whatley Blanton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Edward Gavin, Jr., and her brothers, John Arnold Blanton, Jr., and William Joseph Blanton.

Jane attended Birmingham Southern College and Auburn University, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree. She taught college English classes for several years before marrying her sweetheart, Ed. She was a homemaker who moved around the Southeast as her husband built a career in the textile industry, but her real passion was volunteerism and community service. She was also a great patron of the arts and drew great joy from supporting local artists. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Greensboro. She served as president of the Junior League of Knoxville, Tennessee, and on the board of the Knoxville Arts Council. For many years after moving to Hickory, she was on the planning committee for the Catawba Valley Pottery Festival. She was a longtime member of the North Carolina Folk Art Society.

She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hickory and was named as an Honorary Life Member of the Presbyterian Women there several years ago.

Jane loved her family and friends. She always had a kind comforting word, delivered in that dulcet Southern accent. She enjoyed gardening, walking and traveling.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Edward Gavin and wife Denise Lavender Parris Gavin of Bostic and John Andrew Gavin and wife Rebecca Ruth Herring Gavin of Leicester; six grandchildren, Andrew Trent Parris of Sunshine, Allison Parris Tate and her husband John Parker Tate of Forest City, James Ronan Gavin of Leicester, William Andrew Gavin of Leicester, Rebecca Maeve Gavin of Leicester and Anna Aisling Gavin of Leicester and three great grandchildren, Logan Andrew Parris of Sunshine, John Eli Tate of Forest City and Emersyn Spring Tate of Forest City.

A celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Hickory, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Whit Malone officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 237 2nd St., NW, Hickory, North Carolina, 28601.

McMahan’s Funeral Home of Rutherfordton is assisting with arrangements.