Improved Hornets still fall short to Talladega 27-19

Rick Lanier

Opelika Observer

Head Coach Rob Carter said in his post-game interview, “I’m proud of our players, they fought hard all night.” Yes they did. “We fixed some things defensively” Carter continued, and “our quarterback did a good job tonight” he concluded. Both accurate assessments.

Senior QB Gavin Prickett did indeed have his best night playing both offense and defense. At QB, he hit WR Keyshon Tolefree for a touchdown pass and rushed for another score. On defense, Prickett logged three solo tackles at safety.

Offensively, the Hornets were in rhythm most of the night. Running Backs Trent Jones and Landon Hodges, along with Prickett and a much improved offensive line, established a bruising counter run game which wore down Talladega’s defensive front and dominated time of possession. The Hornet’s also unveiled a new-look “Wild Hornet” formation which helped account for over 250 total rushing yards for the game.

Beauregard’s defensive coaches during this week’s preparation must have known that their assignment was a tough one. Talladega’s experienced offense was big, fast and well balanced, however the Hornets were up for the challenge. Linebackers Trent Jones, Landon Hodges and Justin Smith stood out in the defensive effort, however the entire swarm played toe-to-toe; matching strength with strength and speed with speed for most of the night. Barring two missed assignments, Beauregard’s defense played well enough to win the game, and by far the best they have played all season so far.

Overall, there were an awful lot of positives to come from this game, more answers than questions. It was clear to everyone that Beauregard was well prepared, highly spirited and came to win as they took the field against a more experienced Talladega team. They put themselves in a position to win the game, they had their chance, coming up a little short in the end – this time.

Beauregard travels to Elmore County Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 to take on the Holtville Bulldogs. Bulldog stadium is located at 10425 Holtville Rd, Deatsville, AL 36022, kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.