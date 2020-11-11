Holiday Open House this Sunday

Contributed by

Opelika Main Street

Opelika Main Street will present the annual Downtown Holiday Open House on Sunday Nov. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m.

This year’s event will include multiple merchants and restaurants throughout the downtown area, each offering different sales and specials as part of the open house.

“With the downtown Christmas decorations up and the stores stocked, the holiday season has arrived,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “The open house is a great way to kick off the holidays and start on that shopping list.”’

Holiday music will also be playing throughout the downtown area to get shoppers and visitors into the Christmas season.

Holiday open house signs will be displayed at retail shops during the event to direct visitors and shoppers.

For more information, visit opelikamainstreet.org or follow Opelika Main Street on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Opelika Main Street helps Opelika thrive by promoting small businesses through exciting events, projects and social media engagement. Founded in the 1980s, Main Street has helped assist in the revitalization of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants beatification projects and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to www.opelikamainstreet.org.