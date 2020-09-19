GPAC Live hosting online concerts

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect daily lives, but the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center wants to bring back the theater.

GPAC Live launced in early September and is a way for the center to continue hosting performances, despite social distancing.

“All GPAC LIVE series concerts will be performed live and streamed directly from the Woltosz Theatre,” according to a press release from the Gogue Center. “In light of physical distancing measures and limited seating capacity, the program will enable artists and audiences to continue to connect and engage until patrons are able to return.”

GPAC Live is a partnership with Auburn University’s Department of Music and gives students opportunities to perform.

The Fall Faculty Showcase will be held on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m., and the student recital with Thomas Vines on trumpet will be held on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

“This preliminary group of performances is especially remarkable in that it provides participating Auburn students with the rare opportunity to perform a solo recital in an acoustically perfect, world-class venue,” the release said.

The GPAC Live shows will be performed to an online audience, and viewers can sign up for each one on the Gogue website (www.goguecenter.auburn.edu).

“Additional GPAC LIVE series are currently in development and will be announced in the coming weeks,” the release said.