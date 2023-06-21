Goodwill Opelika to Host Expungement Clinic 

Specific Charges May Be Cleared From Alabama Public Records

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, in partnership with Legal Services Alabama, will be hosting an Expungement Clinic at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperrell Parkway in Opelika on June 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Expungement is the legal process of removing a criminal record, including arrests, from public record. Goodwill’s clinic will focus on expunging certain charges only, not convictions. This clinic is only available to individuals who have been charged with an offense in the state of Alabama. Attendees must bring identification and proof of income. For more information visit www.goodwillsr.org/clear

ABOUT GOODWILL

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 155 independent, community based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. We provide employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. We can provide these and other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. We use the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund the majority of our community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.