Glenwood Remains Undefeated

BY CAITLYN GRIFFIN FOR THE OBSERVER

PHOTOS BY JERRY BALLAS FOR THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION —

On Friday night, the Glenwood Gators (5-0, 3-0) secured a dominant 48-18 win over the Valiant Cross Academy Warriors (0-4, 0-3).

“You know, coming off a bye week, we healed up,” said head coach Ryan Nelson “We kind of got out the gates a little slow defensively, giving up a big play over there, but, you know, I was proud of where we responded, and offensively came up very efficient in the first half, so it’s good to come out and get back on the field.”

The Swamp was electric as Nelson and his men stormed the field for the homecoming game. With Friday’s win, the Gators continue to rule the AISA 3A region 3-0.

Glenwood’s’ offense showcased its talent through the night.

Senior quarterback Dallas Crow showcased his arm with several impressive plays as he remained calm when pressured by Valiant. Crow is the Gators’ leader in total touchdowns, rushing yards per game and passing touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Carter Judah and senior wide receiver Brayden Gooden were consistent targets for Crow, allowing Judah and Gooden to showcase their athleticism. Judah had an outstanding night, securing two touchdowns and playing a dynamic part in the Gators’ offense.

“[Judah’s] been steady for us all year back there, and he’s only a sophomore, so I’m very proud of the way he played tonight,” Nelson said. “He had some dominant runs, some vicious runs out there, so the big thing for him was to just keep on getting better each and every week.”

Starting off the night, Crow passed the ball to Gooden to get the Gators on the board. However, the Warriors responded with an impressive one-handed catch from freshman wide receiver Deshawn Hall, making the score 7-6.

That play from Valiant wasn’t enough to keep the score close because Glenwood took the lead and never looked back, keeping a massive lead the entire game. The Warriors gained some momentum in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Glenwood’s defense was off to a slow start, allowing Valiant room to score, but after that first drive, the Gators maintained constant pressure on the Warriors’ quarterback, Jordan Archie.

“We were a little sluggish out there tonight on both sides of the ball, so we just got to get back to that level that we were playing before the break, and that’s just the expectation for me,” Nelson said.

Discipline was a huge problem for the Warriors during the game. Every time the Warriors made an impressive drive, they would be brought back to their starting position because of a reckless penalty.

Valiant’s frustration was evident with excessive pushing and shoving at the scrimmage line, but Glenwood maintained its calm as its offense drove down the field.

The Gators remain undefeated, with the offense and defense showcasing their strengths on the field as Glenwood hopes to secure a spot in the region championship.

“We’re just trying to, you know, continue to win, and hopefully, we can win and hopefully find a way to clinch the region championship and just keep on trying to play good ball,” Nelson said.

The Gators head to Monroeville to face Monroe Academy (2-4) on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. EST. The Warriors continue their road trip to Greenville to take on Fort Dale Academy (4-1) on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. CST