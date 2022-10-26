Four Local Businesses Finalists for Alabama Small Business Awards

CONTRIBUTED BY

BCATODAY.ORG AND THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

LEE COUNTY —

The Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards presented by The Partnership of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (CCAA) and the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), recognizes the very best in Alabama small business.

This year, 46 Alabama small businesses have been named as finalists for “Alabama’s Small Business of the Year” awards. Presented annually by the CCAA and the BCA, the awards recognize businesses of merit based on a variety of civic endeavors, business success and community involvement.

All of the award finalists will be honored at The BCA/CCAA Partnership Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Birmingham. Three winners (Gold, Silver and Bronze) will be awarded in each of the four categories.

The following businesses are to be commended for their success and consideration.

The 2022 finalists from the area are:

1 TO 10 EMPLOYEES

Christie Hill State Farm Insurance — Opelika

11 TO 50 EMPLOYEES

Piedmont Fertilizer Company — Opelika

51 TO 100 EMPLOYEES

Baumhower’s Victory Grille — Auburn, and

HL Mando America Corporation — Opelika.