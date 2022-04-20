CWJC Holds Graduation Ceremony for Spring Session

Contributed to

The Observer

LEE COUNTY –

After eight weeks of classes, from Communications to Health and Wholeness to Career Direction and many others, five local women were pinned as graduates of the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Lee County: Hyunji Ahn, Yoonhee Jung, Dong Hwa Kang, Yunyui Kang, and Yuhwa Kim. This spring, CWJC began a partnership with Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn for weekly classes in Conversational English. During the ceremony held in the Chapel at Auburn United Methodist Church, graduates gave their speeches on their experiences during the session and what they will carry into their lives. These excerpts reveal how impactful their time in the spring session was.

“Every morning, I look forward to CWJC because it makes my day,” one graduate said. “Through this program, I learned so much and recovered my confidence. I am thankful to God for giving me every day that I can come here.”

“Through the class on Living from the Inside Out, I discovered my association with God was broken,” another graduate said. “I will always think about forgiveness, gratitude and loving and accepting myself.”

“I made my resume for the first time in America,” one graduate proudly said.

“The most challenging class for me was Sell me Something,” a graduate said. “I gave a persuasive speech to the class. I got a great sense of achievement when I finished. Communications class helps me listen carefully and speak politely.

“Living from the Inside Out Class taught me how to live as a Child of God. Quiet Time every morning and Bible Study each Tuesday were precious time to make the day more worthwhile. Teachers taught us with passion patience, and kindness. You can’t do this without love.”

For more information on becoming a participant or volunteer, contact neeley@cwjclc.com or 334-821-0591. Fall Session starts in September.