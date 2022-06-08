Community Foundation Awards Scholarships

By
opelikaobserver
-
0
99
Barber-Vallely Family Scholarship: Sydney Lowe - Opelika High School, University of Alabama. Left to right: Lowe, Anne Whittlesey and Lauren Nicole Landry, who received the Nancy Parker Educational Scholarship
Joe Beckwith Memorial Scholarship: Todd Clay – Auburn High School, Pensacola State College. Left to right: Bill Ham, Bailey Divers, Todd Clay,  Lee Beckwith, Reynolds Tatum
Wayne Murphy Memorial Scholarship: Ny’Arien Lyiah Spruill – Auburn HIgh School. Left to right: coach Courtney Pritchett, Spruill, coach Alison Link.
Peggy and Bill Lazenby Scholarship: Breckin Leigh Gould – Opelika High School, Auburn University. Left to right: Breckin Gould; Barbara Patton, Community Foundation; Vera Smith T.
Nancy Parker Educational Scholarship: Lauren Nicole Landry – Opelika High School, University of Alabama. Left to right: Debbie Allen, Community Foundation; Lauren Landry; Patsy Parker.
Wayne Murphy Scholarship: Brad Harper – Auburn High School. Left to right: Barbara Patton, Community Foundation; Brad Harper; Andrea Harper.
Johnny Adrian Scholarship: Aaron Conner Pearson – Auburn High School, Auburn University. Left to right: Barbara Patton, Community Foundation; Kaye McDonough, Aaron Pearson, Lauren Pearson, Todd Pearson, Dylan Pearson.
Tom Meadows Memorial Scholarship: Trace William McCaleb – Benjamin Russell High School, University of Alabama. Left to right: Melinda Meadows, Trace McCaleb.
John E Melson & Margaret Linch Melson Scholarship: Sydney Lowe – Opelika HIgh School, University of Alabama. Left to right: Sydney Lowe, Lela Lofton. 
Kelleigh Meredith Memorial Scholarship: Emma Nichol McSpadden – Opelika High School, SUSCC. Left to right: Laura Meredith Pepper, McSpadden.
National Village Ladies Club Scholarship: Vera Elizabeth  Smith T – Opelika High School, Auburn University. Left to right: Amy McAllister, Smith T.
PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

