Community Community Foundation Awards Scholarships By opelikaobserver - June 8, 2022

Barber-Vallely Family Scholarship: Sydney Lowe - Opelika High School, University of Alabama. Left to right: Lowe, Anne Whittlesey and Lauren Nicole Landry, who received the Nancy Parker Educational Scholarship

Joe Beckwith Memorial Scholarship: Todd Clay – Auburn High School, Pensacola State College. Left to right: Bill Ham, Bailey Divers, Todd Clay, Lee Beckwith, Reynolds Tatum

Wayne Murphy Memorial Scholarship: Ny'Arien Lyiah Spruill – Auburn HIgh School. Left to right: coach Courtney Pritchett, Spruill, coach Alison Link.

Peggy and Bill Lazenby Scholarship: Breckin Leigh Gould – Opelika High School, Auburn University. Left to right: Breckin Gould; Barbara Patton, Community Foundation; Vera Smith T.

Nancy Parker Educational Scholarship: Lauren Nicole Landry – Opelika High School, University of Alabama. Left to right: Debbie Allen, Community Foundation; Lauren Landry; Patsy Parker.

Wayne Murphy Scholarship: Brad Harper – Auburn High School. Left to right: Barbara Patton, Community Foundation; Brad Harper; Andrea Harper.

Johnny Adrian Scholarship: Aaron Conner Pearson – Auburn High School, Auburn University. Left to right: Barbara Patton, Community Foundation; Kaye McDonough, Aaron Pearson, Lauren Pearson, Todd Pearson, Dylan Pearson.

Tom Meadows Memorial Scholarship: Trace William McCaleb – Benjamin Russell High School, University of Alabama. Left to right: Melinda Meadows, Trace McCaleb.

John E Melson & Margaret Linch Melson Scholarship: Sydney Lowe – Opelika HIgh School, University of Alabama. Left to right: Sydney Lowe, Lela Lofton.

Kelleigh Meredith Memorial Scholarship: Emma Nichol McSpadden – Opelika High School, SUSCC. Left to right: Laura Meredith Pepper, McSpadden.

National Village Ladies Club Scholarship: Vera Elizabeth Smith T – Opelika High School, Auburn University. Left to right: Amy McAllister, Smith T.

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER