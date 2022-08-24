Circles Opelika To Host First Fundraising Luncheon

CONTRIBUTED BY CIRCLES

OPELIKA —

Circles Opelika is hosting its inaugural fundraising luncheon, slated for Sept. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at Southern Union State Community College’s Southern Room, located in the Business Technology Center (BTC) of SUSCC. The luncheon will be filled with testimonials from those that have participated in the program and information on how to support this program. Tickets are now on sale for $25.

The financial support from this fundraiser will allow Circles to further its programming for the families it serves. Resources to and for its families are raised by efforts such as this. Circles Opelika is truly a community-driven program. Apart from one paid staff person, all other support comes from volunteers.

Circles is seeking sponsors to offset the cost of hosting this luncheon. Sponsorship costs are as follows: Presenting Sponsorship ($2,500), Premier Sponsorships ($1,000), Supporting Sponsorship ($500), Community Sponsorship ($250) and a Table Sponsorship ($100).

Sponsorships can be made electronically through the Envision Opelika Foundation’s website (www.envisionopelika.org), or they can be mailed or dropped off to 2133 Executive Park Dr. in Opelika. Tickets are currently on sale at Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-circles-fundraisingluncheon-tickets-399112966627.

Circles Opelika is the only Circles program in Alabama. The national program, Circles USA, is based on 20-plus years of research, and it not only deals with meeting the needs of individual families, the program addresses systemic causes contributing to poverty in our community. Poverty is a concern of the entire community, and it will take the entire community to resolve the problem. Together, we can have a long-lasting impact on the families we serve as well as the community. To date, Circles has trained 30 families and 26 of those have graduated; four have reached their financial goal of having a household that now has at least 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline as its income; and another three have committed to serving in an Advisory Role for the program — two allies and one facilitator.

Circles Opelika is a Poverty Reduction Program whose mission is “to inspire and equip families and communities to resolve poverty and thrive”.

“Our goal is to employ long-term solutions versus short-term fixes that leads to economic stability in the lives of our Circle Leader Families.”

For more information about Circles Opelika, please contact Regina Meadows a_t 334-203-1860 (office) / 334-782-4490 (cell) or via email at rmeadows@circlesopelika.org.