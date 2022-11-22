CHARACTER IN ACTION: Lee County Family Court Judge Mike Fellows Honors Three Auburn City Schools Students

CONTRIBUTED TO

AUBURN —

Lee County Family Court Judge Mike Fellows last week honored three Auburn City Schools students with Character in Action awards.

Hunter Martin (pictured middle), a seventh-grader at East Samford School, was recognized as a leader among his peers.

“Since the first day I met Hunter, he has been an outstanding student, friend and gentleman,” said Logan Cook, science teacher at East Samford School. “He always does whatever it takes to be respectful and kind to others, both in the classroom and out. He is dedicated to academics while also balancing athletics and other extracurricular activities. Hunter is a friend to everyone that he meets.

“He recognizes the power of friendship and positive leadership and is always sure to ‘lead in the right direction. Hunter also goes far above what is asked of him. He is always the first to volunteer and never complains about hard work. He is a true pleasure to have in class.”

Arush Patel (pictured right), a sixth-grader at J.F. Drake Middle School, was recognized for his honesty.

“A student lost a $20 bill given to them by their parents to purchase items in our book fair,” said Angela Babb, resource teacher at Drake Middle School. “Arush found the money and turned it in to the front office. When the student asked me if I had seen the money in the hallway, I directed them to the office, where they were able to retrieve it. The student was so grateful to Arush for being a good citizen and helping in a time of need.”

Ellie Schmitz (pictured left), a Dean Road Elementary School kindergartener, was recognized for her philanthropic efforts.

“September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to honor the memory of a family friend that recently lost their battle with cancer, Ellie Schmitz had a lemonade stand to raise money for Childhood Cancer and is donating the proceeds to www.thepowerofwill.org for Childhood Cancer Awareness,” said Jackie Greenwood, Dean Road Elementary School principal. “The family experiencing the loss shared that Ellie is such a thoughtful and selfless child.”