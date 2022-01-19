Bonnie Plants Opens in Opelika

Bonnie Plants, Inc. unveiled its new headquarters in Opelika on Friday, Jan. 14. The move marks a signifcant expansion for Bonnie which is the largest grower of vegatable and herb plants for home gardens in the U.S. and will create around 60 jobs in the Auburn-Opelika area. Speakers at the event included Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Bonnie Plants President & CEO Mike Sutterer, Auburn Univeristy President Dr. Jay Gogue, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Auburn University Team Chaplin & Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Chette Williams.