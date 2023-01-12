‘Bark in the Park’ Vendor Applications Now Online

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF AUBURN / SARAH COOK

AUBURN —

Calling all dog lovers! Auburn Parks and Recreation and the Lee County Humane Society will host Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiesel Park.

This free community event is open to all dog owners and their favorite four-legged friends.

Auburn Parks and Recreation is currently recruiting vendors to participate in this year’s event. Vendors must pay a $15 vendor fee, and all participating organizations are asked to donate a door prize for the event. Dog-related businesses and organizations will be given priority.

Through March 3, vendors may apply online at https://auburnal.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30199. For more information, visit

auburnalabama.org/parks.