Back The Badge Lee County presents: Cookies, Chalk & Cops

By Wil Crews

SportsCrews@Opelikaobserver.com

Back the Badge Lee County is hosting multiple outdoor events, Saturday Sept. 12 and Saturday Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to provide Lee County with an opportunity to show its support, respect and appreciation to all members of the law enforcement community.

“We are calling kids of all ages, from 1 to 101, to join us in thanking our law enforcement for National Thank a Police Officer Day,” the nonprofit’s Facebook page said.

The event will be held at two separate locations, the Auburn and Opelika Police Departments on Sept. 12. The Sept. 19 event, which is on National Thank a Police Officer Day, will be held at the Lee County Justice Center.

The planned activities include sidewalk chalking, a bake sale, safety talks with officers, police demonstrations, K-9 demonstrations and more.

Back the Badge Lee County is also asking for donations for personalized goody bags made for the officers that will include a paracord key chain made by volunteers. You can contact BackTheBadgeLeeCounty@gmail.com to volunteer. Volunteers are needed for: baking goodies (cookies, cakes, brownies and lemonade), gathering goody bags to be delivered on Sept. 19, businesses where people can drop off supplies, gathering chalk and stencils, assisting in making the paracord key chains (classes provided), delivering the goody bags and more. You can also sign up to volunteer at www.signup­genius.com/go/­10C0D4C­A4AB2­2A1­F8C16-cookies1

The Bake sale will be used to raise money for nonprofits future events.

“We would love to see you come and support our law enforcement, eat some great baked goods, draw some amazing chalk art and mingle with some of our local heroes that wear a badge,” the Facebook post said.

Back the Badge Lee County is a nonprofit that assists in showing gratitude to men and women of the badges of fire and law enforcement in the Lee County community.