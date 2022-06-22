Author Simon Bailey to Speak in Opelika

BY HANNAH LESTER





OPELIKA — Author Simon T. Bailey will host a meet and greet on Friday ahead of the Black Male Summit through the Dream Day Foundation.

Bailey is the author of “Release Your Brilliance”, along with many other books, and a copy of the book will be provided to all young men, high-school and college-aged, in attendance on Friday.

“I met Simon over 30 years ago in Dothan, Alabama, where he came to talk to a group of young men for another organization I was a part of,” said Marion Sankey, founder and executive director of The Dream Day Foundation. “I was very impressed with him and the boys received him so well. “I have been after him since The Dream Day Foundation started the Black Male Summit four years ago and he kept promising me he would come.

“I reached out to him last year and told him I would like for him to come for our 5th Annual Summit being a milestone and he agreed. We are very fortunate to get him since he speaks all over the country to just about every organization you can think of.”

Though the book will be provided to high-school and college-aged boys, the event is designed for boys seventh grade and up.

Registration is available by calling 334-663-6638 with a $30 donation.

The event will be held at The Marriott at Grand National Camellia Room from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The Dream Day Foundation will host its fifth annual Black Male Summit Brunch the next day, Saturday, at Greater Peace Baptist Church.

“[The event] is designated to create the next generation of leaders by empowering young Black males,” the Foundations’ description said

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at 650 Jeter Avenue.

Bailey will serve as the keynote speaker Saturday as well.

“We are as excited about Saturdays Brunch and as of now we have a little over 100 boys that are registered to come,” Sankey said. “We will have good food, lots of giveaways, present our first and only scholarship and first time community awards.

“… We are excited about how the sponsors and community are already receiving him.”

Register for Saturday’s brunch online at eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-black-male-summit-brunch-tickets-314006561077