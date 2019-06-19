Auburn-Opelika’s James Bros. Bikes under new ownership

By Morgan Bryce

Eddie Lindley is the new owner of James Bros. Bikes, a bike shop that has storefronts in both Auburn and Opelika.

Lindley officially closed on the business June 3, acquiring it from previous owners Danny and Amanda James who had operated it successfully for the last nine years.

“What they’ve done here works really well and I’m definitely not going to try and reinvent their recipe. They were active in their respective communities and with the local and state cycling culture and that’s something I plan for us to continue to do,” Lindley said.

A Mobile native, Lindley’s passion for cycling began when he was 15 years old. He eventually traveled across the region participating in various cycling events and races.

After a five-year stint in the U.S. Army, Lindley settled down in Columbus, helping found Ride On Bikes and becoming half-owner of Mike’s Bikes. In 2005, he sold his share and enrolled in nursing school at nearby Columbus State University, eventually obtaining a bachelors and a masters degree from the school.

Lindley practiced medicine from 2007 until May 23 of this year, when he quit the profession to focus on his new role as the owner of James Bros., something that has been nearly a year in the making.

“I was burned out and looking for a change so I reached out to them about a job last year. I told them about my background and the fact that I was looking to make a change, keeping them mindful that I’m not your average bike shop employee,” Lindley said. “Some time passed, but in January, they contacted me and told that they were looking to make change … essentially where we got the ball rolling on this.”

With a fully certified and trained staff, Lindley explained that the difference between James Bros. and their competition boils down to the quality of the bikes, accessories and parts they offer.

“These bikes that we sell are made to be serviceable, come in specific sizes, are gender-specific and stuff like the bar grips are much more geared toward someone who will actually really use their bike,” Lindley said.

Another important aspect of James Bros. that Lindley plans to continue is the business’s strong relationships with both Auburn and Opelika’s bicycle advisory committees, as well as with projects like the Creekline that promote increased accessibility for local cyclists.

“Opelika and Auburn are really small and it’s really easy to ride to work and bike a lot of places. I see us being able to help out with developments like new bike paths to help increase the local quality of life,” Lindley said.

Hours of operation will remain the same for both shops. The Auburn storefront at 1199 S. Donahue Drive is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and the downtown Opelika shop is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It remains closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information about the business or to see some of the cycling products they offer, like and follow their social media pages or visit www.jamesbrosbikes.com.