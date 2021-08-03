Auburn Council approves transportation plan, warrants for new elementary school

By Hannah Lester

The Auburn City Council met Tuesday night for a short agenda, which included approving the transportation plan, warrants for a new elementary school and expansions to the Auburn Industrial Park and Technology Park North.

Warrants for new elementary school:

The Auburn City Council approved general obligation warrants Tuesday night which will relate to the next phase of the Auburn City Schools financing plan — the construction of a new elementary school and renovations to East Samford School.

The warrants include the $17.9 million General Obligation Warrants and the $26,825,000 Taxable General Obligation Warrants.

Auburn Industrial Park:

The Auburn Industrial Park is planning to expand with a new 6,000+ square-foot facility.

The new facility will “allow for additional space for future startup companies to locate,” the city’s e-packet said.

The Industrial Development Board will finance the new facility with $1.1 million from AuburnBank and $450,000 in existing funds.

Auburn Technology Park North:

Additionally, the Auburn Technology Park North sought and received approval for expansion of the industrial facility in the park.

The Industrial Development Board requested approval to utilize the Revolving Loan Fund for the expansion.

The expansion is for a 12,000+ square-foot expansion to the manufacturing facility, which will be financed by $1.9 million from AuburnBank.

Transportation Plan:

The city approved the transportation plan Tuesday night, which is funded through the FY 2021-2022 Biennial budget.

The plan includes two projects, renewing the Opelika Road Phase 4 project from Gentry Drive to Saughatchee Road. This project will create a grass median, bicycle lanes and left-turn lanes.

The second project is the Cox Road/Wire Road Roundabout.

Masking in City Schools:

Over 20 parents spoke at the Auburn City Council meeting against the recent Auburn City Schools Board of Education decision regarding face coverings this fall.

For this coverage and more information, turn to A1 or see here: https://opelikaobserver.com/the-buck-stops-with-the-parent-parents-react-to-face-covering-requirements-in-schools/.

