Anders Carlson Three-Time Academic All-America

CONTRIBUTED BY

AU ATHLETICS

AUBURN —

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson earned CSC first team Academic All-America honors for the 2022 season, announced the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) last Tuesday

Carlson, who also earned first team Academic All-America honors in 2020 and 2021, is the first three-time honoree in Auburn football history in the prestigious program, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field or court and in the classroom.

Carlson was the only FBS player this year selected as a member of the National Football Foundation scholar-athlete class and the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for community service. He was also a member of the SEC community service team and is a finalist for the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup.

Carlson, Auburn’s placekicker for the past five seasons, graduated in December 2020 with a 3.92 GPA in professional flight management and completed his MBA at Auburn with a 4.0 GPA. Carlson, a second-team All-American in 2020, finished his career with the Tigers ranked second in Auburn career scoring with 410 points (fifth in SEC records), third in career PAT (173) and second with 79 career field goals made.

Previous first team Auburn football Academic All-America honorees include Jimmy “Red” Phillips (1957), Nick Brahms (2021), Jackie Burkett (1959), Ed Dyas (1960), Bill Cody (1965), Buddy McClinton (1969), Pat Sullivan (1971), Bobby Davis (1974), Chuck Fletcher (1975), Chris Vacarella (1976), Jim Skuthan (1980), Gregg Carr (1984), Matt Hawkins (1984-85), Dontarrious Thomas (2003) and Tyler Stovall (2017).