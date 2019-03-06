AmerisourceBergen Foundation commits $25,000 to support Lee County tornado victims

Special to the Opelika Observer

The AmerisourceBergen Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable giving organization focused on supporting health-related causes that enrich the global community, has committed $25,000 to support relief efforts in communities affected by the tornadoes that recently swept through the Southeast United States.

The foundation has made a donation to the Community Foundation of East Alabama, a regional organization focused on identifying community needs, solving regional issues and improving the lives of those who reside in the local area. The CFEA recently established the Lee County Tornado Recovery Fund to help address the widespread damage in the wake of the tornadoes in the surrounding counties. During the coming days and weeks, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation will maintain a strong focus on closely monitoring all impacted areas with the goal of identifying additional opportunities to support organizations and local communities in need.

In addition, the foundation also continues to work closely with national organizations focused on supporting relief efforts across the U.S. and abroad. Longstanding partners of the foundation including, Americares and Healthcare Ready, are each dedicated to building healthy communities and improving patient outcomes and continue to address pressing needs, such as the delivery of critical medications, establishment of temporary housing and support of long-term disaster relief needs.



“AmerisourceBergen has a significant presence in Alabama and our thoughts are with our teams and all those impacted during this weekend’s devastating events. As individuals and families turn their attention to rebuilding, we hope to enhance the relief efforts by supporting community organizations on the ground,” said Gina Clark, President of the AmerisourceBergen Foundation. “In working with regional partners like the Community Foundation of East Alabama, we hope the Foundation will have a positive impact during this critical time in line with our constant objective of improving the wellbeing of the communities around the globe.”

As the philanthropic arm of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, the Foundation is aligned in its mission to support efficient and safe access to pharmaceutical care around the globe. In the aftermath of tragic natural disasters, and during these times of need, it is the collection of AmerisourceBergen, its associates and the foundation that come together to effectively support relief efforts. Together, these organizations work tirelessly around the clock to expand access to quality healthcare, improve patient outcomes and ensure that healthcare providers are able to receive the products they rely on to treat those who are immediately impacted.

