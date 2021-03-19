Ace Hardware to host fire safety event

Contributed by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce

Come out to University Ace Hardware, located at 2101 E University Dr in Auburn, on Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Auburn Fire Department will be joining us for a Home and Fire Safety presentation.

After their presentation, they will have one of their firetrucks at the store to show children what it’s like being a firefighter. We will have free treats, a donation drive to give back to the Fire Department and a free raffle for children to enter and win a prize. We can’t wait to see you there!