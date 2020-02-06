Acclaimed author, columnist Sean Dietrich to hold book signing in Opelika on March 16

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Meet author Sean Dietrich at the Opelika Books-A-Million location for a book signing event featuring his new book “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” on March 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

From celebrated storyteller “Sean of the South” comes an unforgettable memoir of love, loss, the friction of family memories and the unlikely hope “that one will be alright.”

Dietrich was 12 years old when he scattered his father’s ashes from the mountain range. His father was a man who lived for baseball, a steel worker with a ready wink and once scaled a 50-foot tree just to hang a tire swing for his son. He was also the stranger who tried to kidnap and kill Sean’s mother before pulling the trigger on himself. He was a childhood hero, now reduced to a man in a box.

Will the Circle Be Unbroken? is the story of what happens after the unthinkable, and the journey we all must make in finding the courage to stop the cycles of the past from laying claim to one’s future.

Tickets cost $27.50 and can be purchased via www.eventbrite.com. They include the cost of attending the event and one copy of the book.

For more information, call 334-741-8554. The bookstore is located at 2243 Tigertown Parkway.