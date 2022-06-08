A Special Sendoff

Local law enforcement agencies support Lee County Special Olympics through fundraising, coaching and the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. This year, they also supported the organization with a National Athlete Send-Off on Friday, June 3, just before 3 p.m. Five Lee County Special Olympics athletes are attending the National Games in Orlando, Florida, this year on June 4 through 10, including Justin M., Gabby G., Brooke O., Tyler S. and Denise A. The athletes will compete in powerlifting, bowling and track. Join us as we wish them good luck with a grand send-off. The send-off will be held on the front steps of the Auburn Police Department at 141 N. Ross St. in Auburn.

PHOTOS BY ED SIKORA / FOR THE OBSERVER