The Mayfield Family Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus on Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Paintings, pottery, jewerly, woodworking and more were a part of the show.

2021-12-4 Mayfield Art Show PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER