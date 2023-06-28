7 Brew Coffee Cuts Ribbon in Auburn, Donates $1,000 to Auburn High School Marching Band  

CONTRIBUTED BY 7 BREW

7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1625 E. University Drive Friday with the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. With this opening, 7 Brew surpassed 100 locations nationwide. Striving to serve as a strong community advocate, 7 Brew Auburn donated $1,000 to the Auburn High School Marching Band.

“7 Brew’s mission is to cultivate kindness in our community,” said Hayden Holtgrewe, operations leader for 7 Brew Auburn. “We are excited to join the Auburn community, and even more excited to partner with the Auburn High School Marching Band to present a check to celebrate our opening in Auburn.”

Auburn High School Marching Band Director Deanna Marshall attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to receive the donation from 7 Brew alongside the school’s pep band.

“We are honored to receive this donation and excited to welcome 7 Brew to the Auburn community,” Marshall said. “We appreciate 7 Brew’s continued dedication to supporting local arts programs, especially as we gear up for our new halftime show next season.”

More than your standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew. The brand now boasts more than 100 stands across the country.

The 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the Auburn area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at www.southernbrew.7brewcareers.com.

