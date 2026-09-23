AISA votes to disband athletics program

By Daniel Schmidt

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Independent School Association on Wednesday announced that its board of directors voted to disband its interscholastic athletic program at the end of the 2026-27 school year.

The decision, which was at least partially brought on by the emergence of the Gulf States Independent Athletic Association (GSIAA), ends more than 50 years of athletic administration by the organization.

“This is an emotional decision because athletics has been an important part of AISA for more than half a century,” said AISA Executive Director Michael McLendon in a press release. “We’re tremendously proud of that history and grateful to the countless coaches, athletic directors, administrators, officials, volunteers and student-athletes who have made AISA athletics what it has been.”

In that same press release, the AISA said it believes the changing landscape of private school athletics presents an opportunity for a fresh approach, and that it supports the GSIAA, which will have its own leadership and governance and be dedicated specifically to private school athletics.

“We wish the leadership of the Gulf States Independent Athletic Association great success as they prepare for this new venture,” McLendon said. “We support the idea of creating an environment in which private school athletics has the greatest opportunity to thrive, and we will be cheering for their success.”

McLendon added that an athletic association dedicated exclusively to private school athletics would allow for fresh perspectives and approaches.

“Private schools across Alabama represent a wide range of missions, traditions, communities and athletic programs,” McLendon said. “A new association has the opportunity to create a structure specifically designed around those schools and their student-athletes, while potentially bringing together schools that have historically competed in different organizations. We believe Alabama’s private schools are stronger when they have opportunities to work, compete and grow together.”

The transition in athletics also comes at an important moment in the AISA’s history, as the association looks toward its own next chapter following a decade of significant growth and evolution.

The AISA, which represents Alabama within the Council for American Private Education, currently serves more than 100 member schools and roughly 30,000 students across Alabama.

The organization said it will continue providing advocacy, accreditation services, professional development, academic competitions, student leadership opportunities, leadership development, member benefits and other programs even after it disbands its athletics division.

The press release said the AISA will undertake a strategic planning process during the coming year to help guide the association through this transition and establish priorities for its next stage of growth.

“This isn’t simply about what AISA will no longer administer,” McLendon said. “It’s about what AISA can become. We have an opportunity to focus even more intentionally on strengthening schools through programming, developing leaders, expanding services, advocating for independent education and preparing our association for the future.”

McLendon said the AISA’s underlying purpose remains unchanged.

“We can celebrate more than 50 years of athletic history, support those who are building new opportunities for private school athletics, and at the same time look ahead with tremendous optimism about AISA’s future,” he said. “The structure may change, but our commitment to Alabama’s independent schools does not.”

This story will be updated as we reach out to area schools that are AISA members.