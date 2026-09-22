Lady Bulldogs throttle J.A.G. on senior night

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Opelika High School’s flag football team raced out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and never let up, walloping J.A.G. High School 39-0 on senior night.

It was hardly a contest at Bulldog Stadium on Sept. 16 as the Lady Bulldogs (4-3, 1-2) routinely found soft spots in the Lady Jaguars’ (0-4, 0-3) secondary.

Kaiden Sallie scored two touchdowns, and J.Z. Agee, Jaela Holmes, Nahla Riggs and Harper Threat each scored a TD.

Opelika head coach Tiara Harris said she told her team before the game that she wanted them to play to their utmost potential and get back on track after two consecutive losses.

“I told them going into it, regardless of what they see outside of flag football or anything like that, to really go out there, give it their all and press forward,” Harris said. “I wanted to go out there and dominate, and I really wanted this to be one of the turnaround games for the season. We were able to do and learn a lot on and off the field, and we really put it all together.”

Sallie, who was honored with a pregame ceremony alongside fellow seniors Kynzlee Ambus, Riggs and Threat, said she was most grateful for the atmosphere, her coaches and her teammates.

“I love it every second when I step on the field or I come to practice. I just love it,” Sallie said. “It was just another game and another step forward as a team as a whole to get better and prepared for the playoffs. We just want to win and go out there and do great.”

Against a J.A.G. team that has yet to score a single point this season, the Lady Bulldogs made a point to work on new concepts they had installed at practice according to Harris.

“We were really trying to get them to understand some of the offense we’d already put together,” Harris said. “We wanted to use it as a moment to practice and implement some of the new things we’d learned: understanding the routes, getting open and moving our feet. That’s what helped us put it all together.”

Regardless of the result, Harris said she would remember her four seniors most for their sacrifices for the program.

“I’m so proud of them,” Harris said. “They’re dedicated, and a lot of times I look to them to be team leaders. They really get out there and help the younger girls every time.”

The Lady Bulldogs will travel to face Auburn High School (5-4, 2-1) at Duck Samford Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. The Lady Tigers most recently lost 14-6 to nationally-ranked Central High School on Sept. 17.