Public Notices | Week of Sept. 14, 2026

Public Meeting Notice

The Loachapoka Water Authority (LWA) will a hold a public meeting on Thursday, September 24th, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at its office located at 4742 Lee Road 188, Loachapoka, Alabama 36832 to discuss the environmental information document and related items required as part of the submission of an application for funding through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan (DWSRF) as administered by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). The proposed project will address the construction of a new water production well. A copy of the Environmental Information Document (EID) will be available at the office of LWA for public review.

Any person with a disability or communication impairment should contact LWA at (334) 887-3329 if special accommodations are needed. LWA will attempt to satisfy all reasonable requests.

LEGAL RUN 08/27/26, 09/03/26, 09/10/26 & 09/17/26

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IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

FAMILY COURT DIVISION

LEXUS R. HITE, Plaintiff,

vs.

KEATON GREEN, Defendant.

CASE NO.: CS-2026-9000124

NOTICE OF PATERNITY AND CUSTODY ACTION

Keaton Green, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer LEXUS R. HITE’S Verified Petition for Paternity, Custody, and Child Support by October 25, 2026, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. CS-2026-9000124.00, in the District Court of Lee County, Alabama.

DONE the 28th day of August, 2026.

MARY B. ROBERSON, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Elaine Thomaston

Beverlye Brady and Associates

1915 Professional Circle

Auburn, AL 368320

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Legal run 09/03/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF THOMAS HOWARD MCKINSTRY

DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-446

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of THOMAS HOWARD MCKINSTRY, deceased, having been granted to Donna Doss McKinstry, on the27th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Lee County, Alabama

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

(334)745-7033w

Legal run 09/03/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ARNOLD ADER DAVID HEPTINSTALL, Deceased.

CASE NO: 2026-434

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to BENJAMIN H. PARR, Personal Representative on the 27th day of August 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 09/03/26, 09/10/26 & 09/17/26

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IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF TERRY WAYNE GUTHRIE

PATRICIA WATFORD,

AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ,

Plaintiff,

vs. CIVIL ACTION NO. CV- 2026-232

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama,

More particularly described as:

Lot 29 of Smithville Subdivision, located in Section 27, Township 18 North, Range

29 East, Lee County, Alabama, according to a map or plat thereof prepared by David H. Miller,

Registered Surveyor, dated August 22, 1972, said map or plat being of record in Plat Book 8,

Pages 106-107, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama

Arthilla Francine Collins, or her heirs, if deceased,

Alan C. Fisher, III, or his heirs, if deceased,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are

unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF COMPLAINT TO ESTABLISH TITLE

TO: Alan C. Fisher, III and any and all unknown parties claiming any present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest of any type whatsoever in the real property, which is the subject of this matter, described below:

Lee County Parcel Number: 43-15-08-27-0-000-059.000.

Lot 29 of Smithville Subdivision, located in Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 29 East, Lee County, Alabama, according to a map or plat thereof prepared by David H. Miller, Registered Surveyor, dated August 22, 1972, said map or plat being of record in Plat Book 8, Pages 106-107, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as: 453 Bishop Road, Smiths Station, AL 36877

Notice is hereby given that The Estate of Terry Wayne Guthrie, Patricia Watford as Personal Representative has filed a complaint to establish title to the real property described above. All persons claiming any title, interest in, lien, or encumbrance in the lands described above shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice to answer the Complaint, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against them. The property affected by this Notice is described in the complaint and is described above.

Mary B. Roberson, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 09/03/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REX THUNDA SCOTT, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2022-104

NOTICE OF FILING REPORT OF INSOLVENCY

Take notice that JONATHAN R. SCOTT, as personal representative of the Estate of REX THUNDA SCOTT, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 19th day of August 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 8th day of October 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Court at (334) 737-3670.

Done this the __ day of ____2026.

/s/ Jere Colley

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIMMY OSCAR COLLIER, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-283

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of August 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TRACY L. COLLIER DILDY Personal Representatives

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

PROBATE NO: 2026-385

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MILDRED MOZELLE DEAN, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LARRY EUGENE DEAN and CHRISTY DEAN NEISWINGER as Co-Executors of the Estate of MILDRED MOZELLE DEAN, deceased, on the 27th day of August 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Larry Eugene Dean Christy Dean Neiswinge Co-Executors of Estate

Susan K. Harmon

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 127

LaFayette, Al 36862

(334) 864-7263

Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA LAWSON SMILEY, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-460

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of August 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. ANTHONY DERRICK SMILEY, JR. Personal Representative

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

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LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for the Construction of SCOREBOARD IMPROVEMENTS AT LOACHAPOKA HIGH SCHOOL AND BEULAH HIGH SCHOOL FOR LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPELIKA, ALABAMA at Beulah High School and Loachapoka High School for the State of Alabama and the County of Lee County, owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan McKee Architects.

Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc., Contractor

8346 Fortson Court

Fortson GA 31808

Legal Run 09/3/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOLORES TYSON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-447

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to JURDEAN KNIGHT, Personal Representative on the 2nd day of September 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jurdean Knight

Legal run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

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PUBLIC NOTICE –

2004 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER – VIN: JTEZU14RX58038687

2015 DODGE RAM 1500 – VIN: 1C6RR7NT1FS584972

SALE DATE 10/5/2026

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1 NOTASULGA AL 36866

334-319-1823

LEGAL RUN 09/10/26 & 09/17/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEANIIE SMITH DEVENNY, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2026-445

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JENNY DEVENNY HATFIELD as Personal Representative of the Estate of JEANNIE SMITH DEVENNY, deceased on the 27th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jenny DeVenny Hatfield

Personal Representative

David A. Hatfield, Attorney

414 Thoreau Spring Road

Madison, Alabama 35758

334-703-7685

Legal Run 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEITRICK MATTHEWS, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-248

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of DEITRICK MATTHEWS, deceased, having been granted to Naiah Mathews, on the 28th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Legal Run 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

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NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Adams Construction & Associates, Inc. has completed its work on the FY26 Facilities Seal Coating and Restriping Project for the City of Auburn. The contractor has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify and file any such claim with Adams Construction & Associates, Inc., 6053 Stage Road, Auburn, AL 36832, and the City of Auburn, Public Works Department, 4277 Wire Road, Suite 300, Auburn, Alabama 36832, within the next 30 days.

Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/1/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LOUIS C. YOUNG , DECEASED.

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-346

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of September, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DERRICK WASHINGTON

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 9/17/26, 9/24/26 & 10/1/26

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PUBLIC NOTICE –

2014 FORD ESCAPE VIN 1FMCU9GX7EUD32165

SALE DATE IS 10/14/2026

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1 NOTASULGA AL 36866

334-319-1823

LEGAL RUN 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

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LEGAL NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notices hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, contractor, has completed the contract for construction of the Duck Samford Concessions Renovations (Fields 1-3) at 1720 East University Dr. Auburn AL 36830 for the state of Alabama and the city of Auburn, Alabama. Owners have made requests for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claims for labor materials or otherwise in conjunction with this project should immediately notify 356 Architects & Interiors, PO Box 1004, Dadeville AL 36853 ,

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137 Opelika AL 36803.

Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26, 10/1/26 & 10/8/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GENE ADKINS, DECEASED

CASE No. 2026-203

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to KAREN SUE MAHNKEN on the second day of September 2026 by the honorable Jerry Colley judge of probate court of Lee County Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against set a state are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KAREN SUE MAHNKEN

Legal Run 09/17/26, 09/24/26, 10/1/26

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STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-351

ESTATE OF CORA L. REAMES, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Cora L. Reames, deceased, having been granted to Rhonda Ann Boothe and Melinda Lee Whitaker this 9th day of September 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Rhonda Ann Boothe and Melinda Lee Whitaker, Personal Representatives

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/0126

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JO ANN WALKER, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2026-333

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be baiTed.

KATHRYN WALKER GILLOCK and IVY KIM WALKER TONEY

Personal Representatives

Carolyn C. Jolly Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/01/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: James Carpenter, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include James Carpenter II and Renee Sherk: Lee County OHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of James Carpenter. It is ordered that the 5TH day of November 2026, at 01:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 14th day of September 2026.

JERE COLLEY

PROBATE JUDGE

Margaret A. Mayfield Attorney for Lee County OHR Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

LEGAL RUN 09/17//26, 09/24/26 & 10/01/26

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In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , October 30, 2026, at Opelika Ford and Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2014 Ford F-150

VIN# 1FTFX1EF3EKE35650

2016 Dodge Charger

VIN# 2C3CDXGJ1GH298948

Legal Run 09/17/26 & 09/24/26