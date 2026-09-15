Obituaries | Week of Sept. 14, 2026

THERESA HOPE TURNER

Theresa Hope Turner, age 86, of Phenix City, passed away on Sept. 7, 2026, at Piedmont Midtown with her kids present. She was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Seale to the late Thomas J. and Nena Bridges Gleaton.

Theresa retired from Mead Westvaco in Cottonton after 31 years. She enjoyed planting flowers and trees in her spare time.

She is preceded in death by Thomas Jenkins; sisters, Vesta Bishop (Charlie), Mary Colquitt (Roy), Nena Ray (Bill) and Joan Richardson (Ernest); a brother, Thomas J. “Buddy” Gleaton, Jr. (Anne); and a great-grandson, Hudson Leroy Napier.

She is survived by two daughters, Hope Sanders (Sandy) and Angie Blandin (Jimmy); a son, Robert Oliver, Jr. (Sandi); granddaughter, Tabitha Oliver (Chris Suarez); great-grandchildren: Christopher Evan Suarez, Arya Lynn Suarez, Mavis Irene Suarez, Grayson James Napier and Kamryn Elise Napier. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at 3 p.m. EST in the chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A visitation was held in the parlor from 2 to 3 p.m. EST. She was laid to rest in Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.

Pastor Joe Morris officiated.

SHIRLEY SHAPIRO

Shirley Shapiro, 97, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Spending much of her childhood and early adulthood in the upper New Jersey/metro New York City area, she became an extremely valued secretary and accomplished pianist. She married Nathan Shapiro in 1951, raised a family of two sons — Jeffrey and Steven — and supported Nathan in his academic endeavors and positions for more than 60 years of marriage. She was a wonderful cook and deeply valued time spent with family and friends. She was the last of her generation to survive in her family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Jacob, and by her husband, Nathan (Natey). She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Cathy) of Broomall, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Joseph (Emily) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Jacob of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Steve (Barbara) of Auburn; grandchildren, Brianna (David) of Auburn; and Hilary (Aleem) of Houston, Texas. She was so glad to know her great-grandchildren, Cullen and Killian (children of Brianna and David).

A memorial service was held on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, at the Jeffcoat-Trant chapel, followed by an interment at Town Creek Cemetery, Auburn. Rabbi Salem Pearce officiated, and the family thanks her for her compassion and support. The family is indebted to the Jewish community of Auburn/Opelika for their support, along with the many friends, healthcare providers and caregivers over the years.

Memorial gifts may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom Auburn.

ROYAL “VICTORIA” PATTILLO FOSTER

At noon on Sept. 1, following a long illness and surrounded by her family, Victoria slipped from this world and into the arms of Jesus. She grew up in Beauregard, graduated from Beauregard High School and was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Even though her family has lived in Foley for many years, if someone asked her where she was from, she still said Beauregard.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie Foster; their son, Rick Foster; and their daughter, Emili Foster. Victoria is also survived by her siblings, Andy (Pam) Pattillo, Steve (Pat) Pattillo and Karol (Don) Morgan. She is survived by sisters- and brothers-in-law, DeWayne and Dianne Gullatt, David and Kathie Ledbetter, Randy and Debra Causey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends, especially Patty Box who stayed by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Hiram Gauntt; her oldest brother, Perry Pattillo; and her in-laws, Harold and Mary Foster.

Victoria treasured her family, friends and her four-legged fur babies who were a great source of strength and comfort to her during her long health journey. Family was so important to her. She and Freddie were married for 44 wonderful years and were each other’s best friend. Rick visited with her every morning as he dropped off his dog to spend the day with her. Emili and her mom were best friends as well as shoppers extraordinaire.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. However, you can still remember and honor her by supporting your favorite charity, thinking of her anytime you wear green which was her favorite color, being kind to or adopting stray fur babies or simply by being friendly and helpful to others.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

John 14:2-3

2. I go to prepare a place for you.

3. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself.

Psalm 23:6

And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Wolfe Bayview Funeral Home in Fairhope is assisting the family.

JOANN HARROP

Our loving mother, JoAnn E Harrop, 95, passed away on Sept. 11, 2026. Our sorrow is deep, but we are filled with gratitude for the many years we had with her. Even as her mind was failing, she remained strong and appreciative of all who cared for her.

JoAnn was born on Jan. 13, 1931, daughter to Fred and Evelyn Braun (Storck). She was raised, in Whitewater Wisconsin by her grandparents, Otto and Edith Storck. She attended Whitewater High School and helped at the Storck tavern, where she met her husband Earl C. Harrop.

They married on Nov. 27, 1949. Earl and JoAnn had three children: James Carter Harrop, deceased, Edward Allyn Harrop, (Sue) of Auburn and Janice Louise Hillebrenner (Jeff) of Springfield, Illinois.

JoAnn was a homemaker for her family until Jan was in first grade. In 1963, she began working at Whitewater Electronics, and in 1969, she switched jobs and was employed by the city of Whitewater, Wisconsin, primarily as a parking attendant but also performed other police department administrative duties. JoAnn retired in 1996.

In addition to Ed and Jan, JoAnn is survived by her grandchildren, James Carter Harrop II (Lisa) of Elk River, Minnesota, Chris Hillebrenner (Maria) of Quincy, Illinois, and Angie Hillebrenner Springfield; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Harrop of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Carter Harrop of Elk River and Avery Hillebrenner, Blair Hillebrenner and Quinn Hillebrenner, all from Quincy.

JoAnn enjoyed life. She convinced Earl to buy a pop-up camper which eventually became a 32-foot trailer. Together, with family, they made many trips to Woodruff, Wisconsin. Later, they had a permanent seasonal campsite at Stand Rock Campground near Wisconsin Dells.

Both Earl and JoAnn were avid bowlers. JoAnn was secretary/treasurer of the Whitewater Women’s Bowling League and provided instructions for junior bowlers on Saturday mornings. Both Earl and JoAnn enjoyed watching their children play sports. JoAnn continued to be active after Earl passed away by visiting casinos, playing bingo and being a snowbird in Florida for 10 years. Her favorite card games were Kings in the Corner and Euchre. JoAnn will be greatly missed by her family.

A visitation was held on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

The Harrop and Hillebrenner family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Auburn Assisted Living, the Pearl at the Phoenix and the caregivers and Hospice at Arbor Springs all in Auburn. In her memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

JoAnn will be buried at the Whitewater Hillside Cemetery. A service will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater, Wisconson.

ROBERT DEAN HORNE

Dr. Robert Dean Horne went to his heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 31, at the age of 91. He passed away peacefully at his home.

Bobby was born June 17, 1935, in Baker Hill to Robert Edward Lee Horne and Flarrie Richards Horne. It was here where he shared wonderful memories in the country with his four siblings.

Bobby graduated from Baker Hill High School in 1953, where he was an outstanding basketball player. He received a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Alabama Polytechnic Institute in 1959. In 1960, he received his masters degree from Auburn University. In 1959, he began teaching at the veterinary school in Auburn. This began his long career in veterinary medicine. He taught at Auburn University for 36 years and Tuskegee University for 20 years, retiring at the age of 80. Teaching and mentoring veterinary students was his passion.

He was board-certified by the American College of Surgeons. His honors include the Wilford S. Bailey Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Alabama Veterinary Medical Association Distinguished Service Award. He was recognized by the Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners for many years of service.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Griffin Horne; his son, Keith Horne; his stepchildren, Griffin Norman and Natalie Norman; grandchildren, Allison Sanders (Logan) and Madison Gulledge (Shelby); and great-grandson, Alyx Sanders.

Bobby will be remembered for the love of his family, his veterinary students and colleagues and Lake Martin.

Visitation was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika on Monday, Sept. 14, followed by a celebration of life service.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his legacy may make a donation to the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine or Christ Methodist Church of Auburn.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

ANGELA FAITH LEWIS STEELE

Angela Faith Lewis Steele, 65, of Opelika passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Perry Steele of Opelika; mother, Pearl Lewis of Opelika; and father, David Lewis of Opelika.

Angela is survived by her children, James Coe of Opelika and Toby Coe of Opelika; siblings, Nora Crawford of Opelika, Jody (Bill) Hatter of Waverly, Julie Vidal of Opelika, Regina (Brian) Lewis of Eastman, Georgia, and Emily (Dennis) Blizzard of Eastman; grandchildren, Kateland (Stormie) Cowart of Opelika, Alexius (Bradley) Hughes of Opelika and Kaleb Coe of Opelika; great-grandchildren, Ivy Cowart, Emmie Cowart and Raelynn Hughes, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Angela enjoyed spending time with her husband and her dogs. We all love and will miss her.

COY BUTLER

Coy Gene Butler of Opelika passed away Sept. 11, 2026. He was 92 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Walker Butler; his parents, Roy and Mellie Harris Butler; siblings and their spouses, Doris Butler Land (Howard), Edith Butler Riddle (James), Eloise Butler Aday (M.J.), Richard Butler(Shirley), Raymond Butler (Margaret), Lillian Butler Troutman and Julius J. Butler.

Coy is survived by his children, Carol Butler Senn (Keith), Kathy Butler Mann and Julie Butler, as well as two grandchildren, Alan and Ren Senn.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews who he remained close to, including Wayne Land, Jr. Aday, Vickie Aday York (recently deceased), Jerry Childers, Mark Childers, Clint Childers, Kenneth Butler and Sherry James.

Born in Columbus, Georgia, Coy’s family moved to Opelika when he was just a little boy. Growing up during the Great Depression wasn’t easy for him or his family. The stories he would tell of going to school with no shoes or money for even a carton of milk was just the beginning of what carved out to be a man of true grit and endurance. At the age of 20, he joined the United States Army where he served two years in Anchorage, Alaska, as a radio operator during the Korean War. Once his two years were over, he exited with honorable discharge and came back to Opelika where he began working at Pepperell Mill (the cotton mill). Once he found out he could go to college on the GI bill, he began taking classes at Auburn University while he worked. In 1967, he did something no one else in his family had accomplished — he earned a college diploma with a degree in business management. Prior to graduating, Coy started working at Ampex (Quantegy) in 1965 and later became the chief purchasing officer for the company. One of his accomplishments was serving as the president of the Purchasing Managing Association of Central Alabama in 1980. In 2001, he retired from Ampex after 36 years of service.

In 1969, Coy married Peggy Walker and soon started a family resulting in three daughters and two grandchildren. His life was filled with taking his girls fishing, many birthday parties, trips to the monkey park — you can find our names engraved by him at the pavilion — Brownie and Girl Scout outings, softball games, band parent duties, Friday night football and half time shows, trips to Six Flags and hotel swimming pool fun. He was proud of his girls and did what he could to provide activities for them he never had.

Then came the grandkids. The look on his face when he met them for the first time was priceless. Memories of wheelbarrow rides and Wiffle ball games in the yard, birthdays, the trip to Callaway Gardens, pill bottles full of quarters he would give them, lunches at Cracker Barrel, lots of stories he would tell and Christmastime visits were always very special.

To look upon his Bible, it was evident he had a personal relationship with his Lord and Savior. Coy enjoyed watching church services on TV in his later years and when asked recently what his favorite Bible verse was, he said, “All of it!”

We will miss him dearly, but we know he is with Jesus experiencing true healing and a love from his Heavenly Father that is beyond anything he has ever encountered.

Coy loved his kitty cats as they kept him company through these last years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to CARE Humane Society in Auburn in his name.

CHRISTINE CORRON GAMBRELL

Christine Corron Gambrell, lovingly known by many as “Yankee,” passed away on Aug. 27, 2026, at the age of 67. She was born on July 1, 1959.

Christine was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. She eventually made her home in Alabama, where she raised her children and built a life surrounded by the family she loved.

Christine was truly one of a kind — a spitfire who was tough as nails. She either liked you or she didn’t, and she never left you wondering which one it was. She was strong, outspoken and unapologetically herself. Beneath that tough exterior was a woman with a tremendous love for her family.

Christine was always doing something. She was especially serious about her scrapping and was well known for it by those closest to her.

Christine was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Corron, and her beloved son, John DeBord.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years and caregiver, Johnny Gambrell; her father, Jerry Corron; her children, Marie Davis and Eugene (Stefanie) DeBord; her grandchildren, Kendra Davis, Emily DeBord, Len Davis, Christian DeBord, Austin DeBord, Paisley DeBord and Jaxon DeBord; and her first great-grandchild, Georgia DeBord, whose arrival she was eagerly awaiting.

She is also survived by her brothers, David (Kathy) Corron, Rusty (Hope) Corron and Bud Corron; her sister; and other relatives and friends who loved her.

Christine will be remembered for her strength, her fire, her mischievous spirit and the fierce love she had for those who meant the most to her. She leaves behind countless memories and a family who will miss her more than words can express.

A memorial service honoring Christine’s life will be held at a later date, with details to be announced.

Lincoln David Anderson

Lincoln David Anderson of Opelika, died unexpectedly at the East Alabama Medical Center on Friday, Sept 11, 2026. He was 42.

Lincoln is survived by his wife Claire; their son James, 6; his parents, Virgil David and Amelia (Amy) Ann Morris Anderson; his brother Christopher Anderson (Liz); his sister Jill Anderson Bukowski (Brett); his maternal grandmother Charlotte Josephine Rose Morris; paternal uncles Clyde Anderson (Heidi), Michael Anderson (Angie) and John Berry; maternal uncles Edwin Morris (Leslie), Daniel Morris (Betsy) and Joseph Morris (Eryn); as well as 12 first cousins.

Lincoln was a devoted husband and father; he and James especially loved building Legos and playing with their pets together.

Lincoln was born on Feb. 24, 1984, in Atlanta. He grew up in several places, including Durham, North Carolina. In 2010, he graduated from Auburn University with a dual degree in physics and electrical engineering. Later he earned a Master of Divinity from Christ Our Redeemer Seminary in Auburn, graduating in 2026. He worked for many years as a network engineer, and was highly esteemed by his colleagues for his steadiness and dependability. Even beyond his degrees and his job, Lincoln loved to learn and was curious about many things, often taking deep dives into new areas of interest.

The guiding truth of Lincoln’s life was his faith in Jesus Christ and his love for Christ’s church. He grew up in the church of Christ and was baptized on Feb. 9, 1997, at age 12. As a young adult he found a home in the Anglican tradition, and he and Claire were confirmed together in 2016 at the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Opelika. He served faithfully at the Good Shepherd in many ways, and was ordained a deacon by Bishop Neil Lebhar on May 1, 2021. Lincoln’s vocation as a deacon was fundamental to who he was, and through it he blessed many people with his gifts of pastoral care, compassion and evangelism, as well as teaching and preaching; he loved especially to serve at the altar in Holy Eucharist. His strong singing voice will be particularly missed at the Good Shepherd. Lincoln’s service in the church was characterized by his servant’s heart, his confidence in the faith and his concern for the needy and oppressed. He was in the process of being ordained a priest, a calling he was eager for, and which his church family enthusiastically confirmed.

As the deacon, Lincoln would end the Holy Eucharist service by sending the people forth in the words of the liturgy: “Let us go forth in the Name of Christ; thanks be to God.”

James loved to go stand with his dad as Lincoln did this. It is with the confidence and hope of those words that Lincoln’s family and friends honor him, and mourn his death.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at First Presbyterian Church in Opelika, with a short graveside service following at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika. There will be a visitation at the church an hour before the service, beginning at 1 p.m.