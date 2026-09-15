Greater Peace Missionary to hold yard sale fundraiser

BY VANESSA ECHOLS

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Church bake sales have been a tradition for generations, as a way to fundraise and share delicious treats. But now Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika has come up with a new twist on that old tradition. The church is hosting a churchwide yard sale on Sept. 26.

Church members and staff at Greater Peace, along with staff and board members of the Greater Peace Community Development Corporation all have a chance to set up a booth to sell gently used or new items. And it’s open to the public for shopping.

“Instead of having one large church yard sale, the event will bring together several individual booths, giving shoppers the opportunity to browse and shop from different Greater Peace members, ministries, staff and leaders, all in one location,” said Clarinda Jones-Turner, executive director of the church’s nonprofit, Greater Peace Community Development Corporation.

This is a first for the church, but Jones-Turner said they wanted to do something different from the usual bake sale or dinner, and instead come up with something that would be fun and excite the community. It’s designed to be several yard sales happening at the same time at the same location. And the church member sellers are able to keep their proceeds from the day’s event.

“It also allows members to clean out their homes, find new homes for items they no longer need, make a little money and fellowship with one another, all while welcoming people from the surrounding community onto the Greater Peace campus,” Jones-Turner said.

Shoppers can expect to see a variety of items for sale, including clothes, toys, books, furniture, small appliances and electronics.

This year, Greater Peace is celebrating 109 years as a church in Opelika. The Rev. Dr. Clifford Jones has been the Pastor there for more than 30 years.

The churchwide yard sale is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 10 a.m. at 650 Jeter Avenue in Opelika. In the event of rain, the yard sale will be moved inside at the Family Life Center. Turner-Jones said the church staff is encouraging people in the neighborhood and all of Lee County to experience the event’s activities for the day.

“Beyond buying and selling items, this event is about fellowship, community and connection. We are taking something as simple as a yard sale and turning it into an opportunity to meet your neighbors and have a great time together.”

You can find more information about Greater Peace on the church’s website at; https://www.greaterpeacechurch.org/