Free prostate screenings

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UHF

TUSKEGEE — On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Urology Health Foundation, in partnership with the Macon County Health Department, will hold a free PSA screening for men 40 years of age and older from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department on 812 Hospital Road in Tuskegee, Alabama. No appointments are needed.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men. Age and race are the strongest risk factors for prostate cancer. African-American men are at special risk for the disease, with the highest death rate for prostate cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. A man’s risk of prostate cancer also increases if he has a close relative with the disease.

According to Dr. Thomas Moody, president of the Urology Health Foundation, there are no noticeable symptoms of prostate cancer while it is still in the early stages. If, however, a man with prostate cancer waits to act until he has symptoms, the cancer may already have grown outside the prostate and progressed to the point where it is rarely curable. Dr. Moody stresses that regular screening offers the best way to maximize a man’s chances of discovering the cancer while it is still in its early — and most curable — stages.

Screening for prostate cancer involves a simple blood test called a PSA that measures the level of protein called prostate-specific antigen in the blood. Normally PSA is found in the blood at very low levels. Elevated PSA readings can be a sign of prostate cancer.

Early detection and treatment are key factors in addressing prostate cancer. That is why on Saturday, Sept. 26, men are encouraged to come to the Macon County Health Department to be screened.

For more information about this free screening, please contact the Macon County Health Department at (334) 727-1800.