A calling to serve: SHARED THREADS helps hundreds

BY VANESSA ECHOLS

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — When Formeeca Tripp was asked to help two families whose children needed clothes, she had no idea that would lead to her calling and lifelong passion. Now nearly a decade later, she’s helped hundreds of Lee County families through her nonprofit SHARED THREADS.

It all started in 2017, when Tripp was working as a Behavioral Specialist with a state agency. Those first two families had been reported to DHR, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, for neglect. Tripp says the children were coming to school in dirty clothes and clothes not suitable for the season.

“The parents didn’t know how to find any resources that provided donated clothes, they didn’t have transportation to get there, most places didn’t have children’s clothes, and they couldn’t take off work to get there. It was serious, and it was sad,” Tripp said.

Once she helped those families, Tripp said they told other families who reached out and SHARED THREADS was born. Tripp said she figured out she could help people more effectively by bringing the services directly to them.

“This wasn’t something I planned to do. I say it chose me. The problem was in one place, and the solution was in another. I just simply bring them together.”

And that’s exactly what SHARED THREADS does. Tripp describes it as a mobile pop-up clothing boutique. She goes to neighborhoods, community centers, churches, any place that will allow her to set up shop. She brings donated clothes for children and adults, shoes and hygiene products. She and her small group of volunteers sort and organize the clothes the night before the event, usually Friday evening. And the next morning, families in need shop for free.

According to Tripp, “I say we don’t serve poor people. We serve humanity. We don’t ask people to prove their need. We want everyone to feel welcome at SHARED THREADS. We just ask people to take what they truly need and leave something for the person who comes after them.”

This year, SHARED THREADS has provided donated clothes to more than 600 people in Lee County, representing close to 200 local families. And Tripp brought the mobile boutique to 11 families in Macon County and 26 in Montgomery this year as well.

Tripp said she is always accepting gently used donated clothes and monetary donations to help with shoes, school supplies and hygiene items. Right now she has a storage unit for donations but hopes to one day have a permanent building for the nonprofit and a small van to transport items to communities throughout East Alabama. Tripp does not have a staff but depends on volunteers to help with setup and help during the shopping experience the day of the events. In addition to the clothes, she also provides information about other resources that can help families. That includes food pantry locations, tutoring services, voter registration and election information.

Last month, SHARED THREADS partnered with families in a local community to hold a yard sale with some of its donated items. Tripp plans to use those proceeds to purchase more hygiene products and small household items for the next clothing pop-up event. Tripp says all the efforts come back to her main goal for the organization.

“I want people to know they can come to get clothes, hygiene products, nourishment for the mind and body, as well as a slice of joy.”

If you’d like to donate items, volunteer or make a monetary donation, you can reach Tripp at SHARED THREADS at meecatripp@gmail.com or (334) 552-1571.