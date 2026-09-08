Student-led hydration tour makes stop at Opelika Fire Department

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — A student-led effort to support first responders across Alabama made a stop in Opelika during the Opelika City Council’s Sept. 1 work session.

Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd introduced Jaiden Bloodworth, a senior at Enterprise High School and founder and president of All the Same Alabama, a youth-led nonprofit organization focused on service and advocacy.

Boyd said Bloodworth also serves as chief of governmental affairs for Project Pulmonary, an organization that raises awareness about health risks firefighters face during their careers.

Over the summer, Bloodworth and other young volunteers launched the Hydration Tour, traveling to communities across Alabama to provide water, sports drinks, electrolyte packets, cooling towels and other hydration supplies to first responders.

To date, the initiative has donated more than 10,000 hydration items.

“Tonight, they’ve chosen to make their next stop Opelika and the Opelika Fire Department,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the supplies are appreciated by firefighters who regularly work in extreme heat and physically demanding conditions, particularly during Alabama summers. But he said Bloodworth’s willingness to serve at such a young age was equally noteworthy.

“This is a time in their life when they could be spending their time doing 100 other things, but they’ve chosen to serve,” Boyd said. “He’s identified a need. He’s organized himself. He’s traveled across the state, raised resources and personally delivered these resources to first responders.”

Boyd said that effort reflects Bloodworth’s character and leadership.

“As fire chief, I can tell you that as firefighters, police officers, whatever, we don’t seek out this kind of recognition,” Boyd said. “But it is uniquely appreciated by the fact that we’ve got such young leaders taking on an initiative like this and recognizing the work of our personnel.”

Bloodworth told council members All the Same Alabama was founded in January and is dedicated to promoting health and educational equity for students across the state.

This summer, however, the organization placed a special focus on first responders.

“We’ve really been focusing on our first responders, making sure that they get the hydration items that they need so that they can continue to serve the people of your community,” Bloodworth said.

He said the organization has volunteers in Opelika and other communities across Alabama, which helped lead to the Hydration Tour’s visit to the city.

Bloodworth said his motivation for starting the organization came from someone else first believing in him.

“Someone believed in me, and they put enough trust in me to start this chapter of All the Same,” he said.

He said he believes many other students across Alabama have the same desire to serve but may not have an outlet to do so.

“I know there are a lot of students in our state that have the passion to advocate and do things like this, but they just don’t have the platform,” Bloodworth said. “So, I just want All the Same Alabama to be that platform for them to convey their passion.”

Bloodworth thanked Opelika officials and first responders for their service and said he hopes the organization can continue working with the city in the future.

“I hope to work with you all in the future, making sure that not only the first responders but the people inside of your city are taken care of,” he said.