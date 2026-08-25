On the Mark | Bulldogs face tough test against Hoover

OPINION —

The wait is finally over. After months of preparation, the Opelika Bulldogs (0-0) will kick off the 2026 season Thursday night when they host Hoover (1-0) at Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Hoover Buccaneers arrive in Opelika fresh off a 14-8 victory over Muscle Shoals, while the Bulldogs had the opening week off. Hoover has also controlled the series history, posting a 4-0 record against Opelika.

I normally stay away from predicting winners in this column. However, this week feels different. I believe Opelika has an opportunity to win this football game if the Bulldogs avoid mistakes, take care of the football and match Hoover’s physical style of play for four quarters.

Bulldog head coach Jonathan Chandler sounded confident and ready during our Monday interview session. Chandler indicated his team is nearly 100% healthy entering the season opener, a welcome sign as the Bulldogs prepare for one of Alabama’s perennial powerhouses.

One position battle appears settled. Whit Cooper earned the starting quarterback job, which should come as no surprise after helping lead Opelika to the Super 7 Championship Game against Thompson last season. Cooper heads a talented quarterback room that includes three other signal callers, including two transfers.

Looking ahead, Opelika will remain at home next week when the Bulldogs host Enterprise. The Wildcats opened their season with an exciting 40-38 victory over Pike Road and are led by fifth-year head coach Ben Blackmon. During Blackmon’s tenure, Enterprise has compiled a 32-16 record and holds a 3-1 mark against Opelika.

Before making the trip to Bulldog Stadium, Enterprise will host Crestview High School of Florida in the first meeting between the two schools.

The matchup against Enterprise will be Opelika’s second game in a stretch of four consecutive home contests, while the Wildcats will be playing their first road game of the season.

Fans can purchase tickets online through GoFan.co or in person at Bubba’s Medicine Shop and Victory Designs through Friday at noon. Any remaining tickets will be available at the Bulldog Stadium ticket office.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can listen to Opelika football all season long on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, at KickerFM.com, or through the free iHeartRadio app.

Local Area Football Roundup

Several area teams opened the season with impressive performances.

Loachapoka made a statement by defeating Lanett 40-20 in its season opener.

Auburn High came up short against Hewitt-Trussville, falling 56-42 in front of a packed crowd at Duck Samford Stadium.

Glenwood defeated Lee-Scott Academy 7-0 in a game that was halted by severe weather with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Dadeville rolled to a convincing 46-13 victory over St. James, while Russell County dominated Booker T. Washington 55-7.

Chambers Academy battled Patrician into double overtime before falling 30-28 in one of the most competitive games of the opening week.

Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.