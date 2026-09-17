Former Opelika businessman Kyle Sandler reportedly dies

Kyle Sandler, the former Opelika businessman who served federal prison time after defrauding investors through The Roundhouse business incubator, has been reported to have died June 22, 2026.The Human Intelligence Ledger reported Sandler died after suffering a catastrophic brain hemorrhage while hospitalized in Florida. Prison Law Firm later reported that it had obtained a Florida death certificate confirming his death.

The Observer has not independently verified the death certificate.Sandler became well known in Opelika after founding The Roundhouse, a business incubator that operated in downtown Opelika. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal wire and securities fraud charges stemming from a scheme in which prosecutors said he solicited nearly $2 million from more than 70 investors while making false representations about himself and his company. He was sentenced in 2019 to 63 months in federal prison and ordered to pay approximately $1.9 million in restitution.

Following his release from prison, Sandler founded Federal Prison Tips, a consulting business serving federal defendants, inmates and their families.