Kids talk about God | How can comparing ourselves to others keep us from hearing Jesus’ voice?

OPINION —

If Jesus told me to follow him, I’d try, but I’d probably look back to see who else was coming,” said Ava, 10. “If my little brother was coming too, I’d want to make sure he didn’t mess it up.”

Peter had a similar moment. In John 21:15-19, Jesus had just restored Peter with amazing grace. After Peter’s three denials, Jesus gave him three opportunities to affirm his love. Then came a personal call: “Follow Me.”

But Peter turned around and saw John, the disciple Jesus loved. He asked, “Lord, what about this man?”

We’ve all asked some version of that question. Maybe we’re working hard and someone else seems to have an easier path. Or maybe we’re going through something hard and wondering why others aren’t.

When we compare, we stop focusing on our own calling. Peter had just been told that he would glorify God even in his death. But instead of sitting with that truth, Peter looked sideways.

Jesus replied, “If I will that he remain till I come, what is that to you? You follow Me.”

Jesus didn’t say John wouldn’t die. He simply said it wasn’t Peter’s concern.

“When I compare myself to others, I stop listening to what God is saying to me,” said Noah, 10. “It’s like turning the radio dial to the wrong station.”

Comparing ourselves to others can drown out Jesus’ voice. We start worrying about fairness, status, or recognition. But Jesus calls each of us to follow Him, not copy someone else.

Following Jesus means keeping our eyes on Him. When we look around too much, we get distracted. Like when Peter once walked on water until he looked at the waves and started sinking (Matthew 14:30).

Christian theologian Dave Anderson wrote, “Comparing ourselves with others keeps us from focusing on the grace God has specifically given to us. Our race is not against others, but toward the finish line Christ has marked out for us.”

We’re not running someone else’s race. We’re following Jesus on the unique path He’s prepared for us.

Charlie Bing, founder of GraceLife Ministries, writes: “The Christian life is not lived by comparison to others, but in response to the grace that has been given to us.”

Jesus didn’t shame Peter for asking about John. But He lovingly redirected him: “You follow Me.” That’s the focus.

Comparisons often lead to pride or envy. Pride when we think we’re doing better than others. Envy when we think they’re doing better than us. Either way, it takes our eyes off Jesus.

God’s calling isn’t one-size-fits-all. Some are called to lead, others to serve quietly. Some to teach, others to encourage. Each calling matters. And each one begins with the same invitation: “You follow Me.”

“Jesus wants us to hear His voice, not just look at other people,” said Bella, 10. “If we’re always comparing, we might miss something important.”

Before one hears Jesus’ voice as a disciple, one needs to hear his invitation to receive the gift of eternal life by believing in him as savior. If you don’t know him as your savior, you will never hear his call to follow him as a disciple.

Think About This: Comparing yourself to others can distract you from hearing Jesus’ voice. God’s calling is personal. Stay tuned to His direction for your life.

Memorize This Truth: “Jesus said to him, ‘If I will that he remain till I come, what is that to you? You follow Me’” (John 21:22).

Ask This Question:

What distractions keep me from hearing Jesus’ voice and following Him today?